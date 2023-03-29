58°
Train derails in Port Allen; officials say no injuries, no public threat currently reported

49 minutes ago Wednesday, March 29 2023 Mar 29, 2023 March 29, 2023 9:50 AM March 29, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - A train derailed in Port Allen Wednesday morning, but officials are saying the situation is not severe. 

The derailment happened around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday on a railroad that runs parallel to LA-1 near the Anchorage overpass. The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said there was currently no known threat to the public, and no injuries were reported. 

The Louisiana State Police Hazmat team was called to the scene to investigate, according to WBRSO.

This is a developing story. 

