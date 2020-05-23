71°
Trailer engulfed in flames injures one person

Saturday, May 23 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

ST. GEORGE - Firefighters responded to a travel trailer engulfed in flames Saturday evening.

Around 6:50 p.m. the Baton Rouge and St. George Fire Departments were dispatched to a trailer on fire at the Cedarcrest Southmoor Mobile Home Park.

When officials arrived on scene they found a person laying down in the yard suffering from smoke inhalation and burn injuries.

The patents received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital by EMS.   

The cause and origin of the fire is unknown at this time.

Officials are investigating the incident. 

