Trailer engulfed in flames injures one person
ST. GEORGE - Firefighters responded to a travel trailer engulfed in flames Saturday evening.
Around 6:50 p.m. the Baton Rouge and St. George Fire Departments were dispatched to a trailer on fire at the Cedarcrest Southmoor Mobile Home Park.
When officials arrived on scene they found a person lying down in the yard suffering from smoke inhalation and burn injuries.
The patient received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital by EMS.
The cause and origin of the fire is unknown at this time.
Officials are investigating the incident.
