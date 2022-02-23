Latest Weather Blog
'Tragic accident:' 6-year-old fatally hit by truck in Slidell school parking lot
SLIDELL - A 6-year-old girl was hit by a truck and died Wednesday when she ran through a school parking lot after dismissal.
According to the Slidell Police Department, the tragic accident happened in the parking lot of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School shortly after 3:30 p.m.
"A group of school children were attempting to cross a parking lot. A school staff member, who was assigned to direct vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the parking lot, was controlling traffic at the time of the incident. For reasons still under investigation, a child accidentally ran out into the path of a truck, resulting in fatal injuries," police said in a statement.
Officers said the girl was taken to a hospital where she died.
Trending News
Investigators said they do not believe the driver was being careless or speeding.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sinkhole repairs could take another year, firm hired to find solution
-
Entergy adding surcharge to customers' bills for 15 years
-
Parents charged with murder in 8-month-old's beating death
-
City removes barricades blocking BR business entrance after WBRZ report
-
East Ascension's Darnell Lee stepping up for the Spartans hoops team
Sports Video
-
Southeastern baseball wins in walk off fashion against SIUE
-
NIL deals changing the game for LSU baseball players
-
Glen Oak's head coach making big impacts on and off the hardwood
-
LSU's Rivers take leadership role to heart
-
Live Oak's Rayden Ingram trying to etch his name alongside his brothers...