75°
Latest Weather Blog
TRAFFIC UPDATES: List of flooded and closed roadways
Running list of roadways that are shut down, or holding water from Tropical Storm Barry in our viewing area.
St Mary Parish: LA 182 at the Morgan City/Berwick Bridge over the Atchafalaya River & LA 70 at 9th Street
St Charles Parish:
Hwy 51 is closed between the I-55 interchanges in Laplace and Ruddock
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSP: 8-year-old riding in front passenger seat dies in Prarieville crash
-
Central mayor: 'If you flooded in 2016, take precautions now'
-
Residents scrambling for sandbags ahead of Barry's landfall
-
Ascension officials opening Lamar Dixon Expo Center as storm shelter
-
Morgan City braces for Barry