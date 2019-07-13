TRAFFIC UPDATES: List of flooded and closed roadways

Running list of roadways that are shut down, or holding water from Tropical Storm Barry in our viewing area.

St Mary Parish: LA 182 at the Morgan City/Berwick Bridge over the Atchafalaya River & LA 70 at 9th Street

St Charles Parish:

Hwy 51 is closed between the I-55 interchanges in Laplace and Ruddock

Tweets by wbrztraffic