Traffic Update: Zachary crash at Main Street and Hwy 19 cleared

1 hour 4 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, January 21 2021 Jan 21, 2021 January 21, 2021 7:37 AM January 21, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Generic image of a traffic jam

ZACHARY - According to Total Traffic, a Thursday (Jan. 21) traffic incident reported on Hwy 19 at Main Street has been cleared as of 8:48 a.m.

The crash, which was reported around 7:15 a.m., briefly caused an area slowdown.

