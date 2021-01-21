Traffic Update: Zachary crash at Main Street and Hwy 19 cleared

Generic image of a traffic jam

ZACHARY - According to Total Traffic, a Thursday (Jan. 21) traffic incident reported on Hwy 19 at Main Street has been cleared as of 8:48 a.m.

The crash, which was reported around 7:15 a.m., briefly caused an area slowdown.

*Accident: Hwy 19 at Main St

*Disabled vehicle: River Rd at Brightside Drive — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) January 21, 2021

For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.

During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.