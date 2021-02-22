Traffic Update: Wreck on O'Neal Lane cleared

BATON ROUGE - A Monday (Feb. 22) wreck on O'Neal Lane southbound near the I-12 exit has been cleared.

Reports indicated that the right lane was briefly blocked along O'Neal Lane southbound and cleared by 8:30 a.m.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.