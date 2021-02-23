53°
Traffic Update: Wreck cleared on I-10 EB at Perkins Road, area congestion remains
BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Tuesday (Feb. 23) morning wreck on I-10 EB at Perkins Rd/Exit 157A has been cleared.
Though the crash site has been cleared, area congestion continues with stop-and-go traffic from LA-415/Lobdell/Exit 151.
For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
