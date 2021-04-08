Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Traffic Update: Tangipahoa wreck cleared, all lanes open on I-12 West

Thursday, April 08 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TANGIPAHOA - A Thursday morning wreck on I-12 WB between LA-445/Exit 47 and LA-3158/Booker Rd/Airport/Exit 43 has been cleared.

The crash temporarily resulted in blockage of the left lane on I-12 West, past Robert.

As of 7:30 a.m., the site has been cleared and all lanes are open. 

