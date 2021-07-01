73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Traffic Update: Stop and go traffic along I-10 W near Ramah likely to clear soon

1 hour 27 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, July 01 2021 Jul 1, 2021 July 01, 2021 5:13 AM July 01, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

IBERVILLE - An overnight wreck I-10 West near the Ramah/Maringouin exit has been cleared, but is still causing some area congestion early Thursday morning.

An overturned 18-wheeler had the interstate shut down for some time overnight, and as of 5 a.m., lingering effects of the incident can still be seen on the westbound side of I-10, in traffic headed towards Lafayette. Though all lanes are open, traffic remains stop-and-go due to the incident. 

The lingering congestion is likely to clear well before 6 a.m.

Trending News

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days