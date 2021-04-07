80°
Traffic Update: Stalled vehicle cleared from I-10 WB near LA-1/Port Allen

WEST BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, as of 6:15 a.m., Wednesday morning, a disabled vehicle that had been blocking the right lane on I-10 WB before LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine has been cleared.

The incident, which involved a stalled tractor-trailer and was initially reported around 5 a.m., temporarily resulted in stop-and-go traffic from LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 A.

Area traffic is soon expected to pick up in pace and return to its normal flow for this time of day. 

