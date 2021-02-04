Traffic Update: Stalled 18-wheeler cleared from I-10 W at Mississippi River Bridge

BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic Network, a disabled 18-wheeler on I-10 West has been cleared and area traffic that was once congested in moving along more swiftly.

The incident, which was initially reported around 6 a.m., involved a stalled tractor-trailer in the center lane on I-10 West at the upslope of the Mississippi River Bridge near the LA-10/Nicholson Drive exit.

The breakdown site was cleared around 6:45 a.m.

