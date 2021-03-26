Traffic Update: Spillway crash cleared

NEW ORLEANS - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a crash on I-10 EB between I-55 Merge/Exit 210 WB only and I-310/Boutte/Houma/Exit 220 in St. John the Baptist (New Orleans) has been cleared.

The incident, which was initially reported around 5 a.m., involved an accident along the right shoulder at mile marker 212.

As of 7 a.m., the wreck has been cleared.

