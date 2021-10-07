Basin Bridge back open after RV fire Thursday morning

ST. MARTIN - Early Thursday morning, a vehicle fire temporarily closed I-10 East's Basin Bridge at Whiskey Bay.

As of 9:36 a.m., all eastbound lanes of travel were reopened on the Basin Bridge and the vehicle fire was extinguished.

Officials also confirmed that the incident did not result in any injuries.

Louisiana State Police say the vehicle fire occurred as a pickup truck was pulling a toy hauler RV camper.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.

Tweets by wbrztraffic