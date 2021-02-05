Traffic Update: Officials clear early morning crash along I-110 North at Plank

BATON ROUGE - A crash involving multiple vehicles that occurred Friday (Feb. 5) morning on I-110 North near the North 22nd Street exit has been cleared as of 5:40 a.m.

The incident, which was initially reported around 4:30 a.m. briefly resulted in blockage of the right lane along I-110 N at Plank Road and North 22nd Street.

