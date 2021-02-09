66°
Traffic Update: Officials clear crash at Thomas Road, Scenic Highway

By: WBRZ Staff
Generic image of an ambulance.

BATON ROUGE - As of 6:36 a.m., Tuesday (Feb. 9), an early morning crash with injuries has been cleared from Scenic Highway at Highway 423 and Thomas Road.

The crash was reported shortly after 5 a.m., and officials confirmed that one injured person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

