Traffic Update: Officials clear crash at Thomas Road, Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - As of 6:36 a.m., Tuesday (Feb. 9), an early morning crash with injuries has been cleared from Scenic Highway at Highway 423 and Thomas Road.
The crash was reported shortly after 5 a.m., and officials confirmed that one injured person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.
During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
-
-
