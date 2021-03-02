46°
Traffic Update: Officials clear crash along I-10 EB before LA-30/Gonzales/St. Gabriel
ASCENSION - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Tuesday (March 2) morning crash has been cleared from I-10 EB before LA-30/Gonzales/St. Gabriel/Exit 177.
The left lane, which was temporarily closed is now open.
Area traffic is still somewhat slow, described as "stop-and-go" from LA-73/Old Jefferson Hwy/Prairieville/Geismar/Exit 173 EB I-10 at MM 175.
