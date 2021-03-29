Traffic Update: Multi-vehicle crash on Mississippi River Bridge blocks two lanes along I-10 E

WEST BATON ROUGE - As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, the two right lanes of traffic on I-10 East along the Mississippi River Bridge are blocked due to an incident that involve six vehicles.

The multi-vehicle wreck occurred on I-10 EB between LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153 and LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 A and traffic is stopped from LA-415/Lobdell/Exit 151.

The incident is actually described as two separate crashes, one triggered by the other, that involved a total of six vehicles.

The main crash involved a pickup truck that was damaged and is waiting to be cleared from the roadway by a tow truck.

Apparently, a vehicle that was carrying sheet metal ran into the back of the pickup truck and the collision sent debris flying. After the crash, the debris was scattered along the roadway

Four other vehicles that were later involved in the incident are expected to soon be cleared from the roadway, as of 9:41 a.m.

