Traffic Update: Multi-vehicle crash on I-10 WB near LA-1 cleared, area delays continue
BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Thursday (March 25) morning crash involving several vehicles on I-10 WB before LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153 has been cleared as of 5:55 a.m.
The wreck, which was initially reported shortly after 5 a.m., involved four to five vehicles including a semi-truck, and resulted in lane blockage as well as stopped traffic from Acadian Thruway/LSU/Exit 157B.
The crash has been cleared, but as of 6 a.m., area traffic is still congested.
For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
