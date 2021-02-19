30°
Traffic Update: I-10 East crash near Butte La Rose cleared, area delays remain

2 hours 27 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, February 19 2021 Feb 19, 2021 February 19, 2021 5:52 AM February 19, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A Friday (Feb. 19) morning crash on I-10 East near Butte La Rose that briefly led to a closure of the interstate has been cleared and the area is now reopened.

As of 6:35 a.m., authorities and first responders have successfully cleared the crash but area congestion remains.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution when taking to the roads this morning, as icy conditions may lead to accidents.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.

