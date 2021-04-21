Traffic Update: Highway 621 at Airline in Ascension reopened

ASCENSION - Highway 621 at Airline has been reopened following a temporary closure, according to officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office notified the public of a malfunctioning railroad crossing at the intersection and a resulting road closure around 7:20 a.m., Wednesday.

