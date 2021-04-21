52°
Latest Weather Blog
Traffic Update: Highway 621 at Airline in Ascension reopened
ASCENSION - Highway 621 at Airline has been reopened following a temporary closure, according to officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office notified the public of a malfunctioning railroad crossing at the intersection and a resulting road closure around 7:20 a.m., Wednesday.
Trending News
For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU to announce new candidates vying for university President position Wednesday
-
The nation reacts to 'guilty' verdict in George Floyd murder case
-
As Galligan withdraws from search, committee set to unveil candidates for LSU...
-
EBR school system cancels plan to return in July, will offer alternatives...
-
Tom Galligan, Interim LSU president, withdraws from consideration for permanent job
Sports Video
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76
-
Southern Wins Third Straight Bayou Classic
-
White squad edges Purple in LSU Spring game
-
'We have a plan': Coach O quiet on how Title IX scandal...
-
Southeastern regains sole possession of first place in Southland standings with win...