Traffic Update: Early morning car fire on I-55 in St. John the Baptist now extinguished, cleared

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Friday (March 12) morning vehicle fire that briefly congested traffic along I-55 NB after US-51/Exit 1 has been extinguished and the incident cleared from the roadway.

The incident, which was initially reported around 5 a.m, was extinguished shortly before 6 a.m. and as of 6:26 a.m., the site was cleared from the roadway.

