TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crashes along I-110 South cleared; all lanes now open
BATON ROUGE - Two separate crashes caused I-110 South to close Thursday morning.
The first accident involved multiple vehicles near Evangeline Street around 4:30 a.m.
An hour later a second accident left one person injured near Harding Blvd. EMS transported the person to a nearby hospital for treatment.
According to DOTD, congestion is minimal.
All lanes are now open on I-110 South at Airline Hwy. Congestion is minimal.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) July 16, 2020
I-110 South is now closed at Airline Hwy due to an accident. Congestion has reached Harding Blvd.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) July 16, 2020
