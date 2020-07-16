TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crashes along I-110 South cleared; all lanes now open

BATON ROUGE - Two separate crashes caused I-110 South to close Thursday morning.

The first accident involved multiple vehicles near Evangeline Street around 4:30 a.m.

An hour later a second accident left one person injured near Harding Blvd. EMS transported the person to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to DOTD, congestion is minimal.

All lanes are now open on I-110 South at Airline Hwy. Congestion is minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) July 16, 2020