70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Traffic Update: Crash with injury on Perkins Road near Cloverdale Avenue cleared

1 hour 32 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, March 10 2021 Mar 10, 2021 March 10, 2021 8:07 AM March 10, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Wednesday (March 10) morning crash with injury on Perkins Road near Cloverdale Avenue has been cleared.

The wreck, which was initially reported shortly before 8 a.m., temporarily resulted in backups on Perkins Road in both directions, near Perkins and Hood.

The crash has now been removed from the roadway.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days