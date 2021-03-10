Traffic Update: Crash with injury on Perkins Road near Cloverdale Avenue cleared

BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Wednesday (March 10) morning crash with injury on Perkins Road near Cloverdale Avenue has been cleared.

The wreck, which was initially reported shortly before 8 a.m., temporarily resulted in backups on Perkins Road in both directions, near Perkins and Hood.

The crash has now been removed from the roadway.

