Traffic Update: Crash on Mississippi River Bridge cleared
BATON ROUGE - A Wednesday (Feb. 10) morning crash on the Mississippi River Bridge that caused delays on I-10 West was cleared around 5:50 a.m., and the flow of traffic has returned to a steady pace.
The crash, which was initially reported shortly after 5:15 a.m., occurred at the top of the bridge.
For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.
During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
