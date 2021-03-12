Traffic Update: Crash on I-12 WB at Millerville Rd/Exit 6 cleared

BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Friday (March 12) morning crash on I-12 WB at Millerville Rd/Exit 6 has been cleared from the roadway.

The wreck, which was initially reported around 7 a.m., was on the right shoulder for some time.

As of 8:23 a.m., the accident is cleared.

