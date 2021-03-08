81°
Traffic Update: Crash on I-10 EB at Acadian Thruway/LSU/Exit 157B cleared
BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Monday (March 8) morning crash that occurred on I-10 EB at Acadian Thruway/LSU/Exit 157B has been cleared and all lanes reopened.
The wreck, which was initially reported shortly after 7 a.m., temporarily resulted in blockage of the right lane.
For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
