Traffic Update: Crash on Greenwell Springs Road, Monterrey Drive cleared

Tuesday, February 23 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - As of 7:40 a.m., Tuesday (Feb. 23), officials have cleared a crash that resulted in an injury on Greenwell Springs Road/Highway 37 at Monterrey Drive.

The crash, initially reported shortly after 6 a.m. and involving an overturned vehicle, has since been cleared from the route and motorists are free to drive in the area. 

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ's traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m.

