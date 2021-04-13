Traffic Update: Crash on Gardere Lane near GSRI cleared

BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, as of 5:35 a.m., a Tuesday morning crash on Gardere Lane near GSRI has been cleared.

The wreck, which was initially reported shortly before 5 a.m., involved a vehicle in a ditch and a possible injury.

As a result of the crash, the shoulder was temporarily blocked at Gardere Lane and GSRI/Innovation Park Drive.

A tow truck has since removed the vehicle and and the crash site is reportedly clear.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.