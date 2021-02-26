76°
Traffic Update: Crash cleared on I-10 WB near Whiskey Bay, all lanes open
IBERVILLE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Friday (Feb. 26) morning crash has been cleared from I-10 WB near Hwy 975/Whiskey Bay/Exit 127.
All lanes are open, but area congestion remains.
