Traffic Update: Crash cleared on I-10 WB near Whiskey Bay, all lanes open

Generic image of a traffic jam.

IBERVILLE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Friday (Feb. 26) morning crash has been cleared from I-10 WB near Hwy 975/Whiskey Bay/Exit 127.

All lanes are open, but area congestion remains.

For traffic advisories throughout the day, follow WBRZ's traffic reporters on Twitter at @WBRZTraffic.