Traffic Update: Crash along I-10 WB at Dalrymple cleared, all lanes opened
BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Thursday (Feb. 25) morning crash has been cleared from I-10 WB at Dalrymple Dr/LSU/Exit 156B and all lanes are open.
The wreck was initially reported just after 6 a.m. and cleared shortly before 7:30 a.m.; area traffic is currently described as stop-and-go from Essen Ln/LA-3064/Exit 160.
For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
