64°
Latest Weather Blog
Traffic Update: Ascension crash cleared from I-10 EB near US 61/Gramercy/Sorrento
ASCENSION - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Tuesday (March 9) morning crash has been cleared from the shoulder along I-10 EB between US 61/Gramercy/Sorrento/Exit 187 and LA-641/Gramercy/Lutcher/Exit 194.
The wreck, which was initially reported around 4:30 a.m, is no longer in the area and traffic is flowing normally.
For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Les Miles and Kansas University part ways
-
Baton Rouge hospitals note that it's been one year since La's first...
-
La officials expected to announce expansion of COVID vaccination eligibility
-
Feds reviewing LSU's Title IX report as university faces backlash
-
Walker roundabout still a problem three years later