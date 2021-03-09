Traffic Update: Ascension crash cleared from I-10 EB near US 61/Gramercy/Sorrento

ASCENSION - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Tuesday (March 9) morning crash has been cleared from the shoulder along I-10 EB between US 61/Gramercy/Sorrento/Exit 187 and LA-641/Gramercy/Lutcher/Exit 194.

The wreck, which was initially reported around 4:30 a.m, is no longer in the area and traffic is flowing normally.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ's traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m.