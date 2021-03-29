45°
Traffic Update: Ascension crash at I-10 EB near LA-22/Sorrento cleared

Monday, March 29 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
ASCENSION - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Monday (March 29) morning crash on I-10 EB before LA-22/Sorrento/Donaldsonville/Exit 182 was cleared as of 7:15 a.m.

The wreck, which was initially reported shortly after 6 a.m., temporarily resulted in blockage of the right lane as well as stopped traffic from LA-44/Gonzales/Burnside/Exit 179 EB I-10 at MM 182, before Sorrento.

As of 7:15 a.m., the incident is no longer in the roadway.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

