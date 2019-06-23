91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes open on I-12 West at Livingston exit, congestion is 3 miles in length

1 hour 1 minute 5 seconds ago Sunday, June 23 2019 Jun 23, 2019 June 23, 2019 11:08 AM June 23, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: All lanes are now open on I-12 West.

LIVINGSTON - I-12 West is closed at the Livingston exit, mile marker 22, due to a vehicle fire.

Congestion has reached 2 miles in length, according to DOTD.

No further information was available. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days