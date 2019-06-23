91°
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes open on I-12 West at Livingston exit, congestion is 3 miles in length
UPDATE: All lanes are now open on I-12 West.
LIVINGSTON - I-12 West is closed at the Livingston exit, mile marker 22, due to a vehicle fire.
Congestion has reached 2 miles in length, according to DOTD.
No further information was available. Check back for updates.
