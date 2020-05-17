81°
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes open on I-10 West near Essen Lane

Saturday, May 16 2020 10:27 AM
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a nasty accident on I-10 West near Essen Lane.

Around 10: 15 a.m. authorities were on scene in reference to a car accident that left one person critically injured.

The accident caused major congestion and I-10 West to close from Essen to Siegen Lane. 

The injured person was transported to a nearby hospital. No other injuries were reported.

After two hours of being closed all lanes are now open. 

