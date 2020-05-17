Latest Weather Blog
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes open on I-10 West near Essen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a nasty accident on I-10 West near Essen Lane.
Around 10: 15 a.m. authorities were on scene in reference to a car accident that left one person critically injured.
The accident caused major congestion and I-10 West to close from Essen to Siegen Lane.
The injured person was transported to a nearby hospital. No other injuries were reported.
After two hours of being closed all lanes are now open.
The 2 right lanes are blocked on I-10 West at Essen Lane due to an accident. Congestion is approaching Bluebonnet Blvd.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 16, 2020
I-10 West is now closed at Essen Lane due to an accident. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Congestion continues to approach Bluebonnet Blvd.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 16, 2020
I-10 West is now closed at Siegen Lane due to an accident at Essen Lane. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Congestion is 1 mile in length.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 16, 2020
I-10 West remains closed at Siegen Lane due to an accident at Essen Lane. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Congestion is 3 miles in length.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 16, 2020
The exit ramp from I-10 West to College Drive is partially blocked for vehicle recovery efforts. Congestion is minimal at this time.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 16, 2020
All lanes are open on I-10 West at College Drive. There is no congestion.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 16, 2020
All lanes are open on I-10 West at Essen Lane. Congestion is minimal.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 16, 2020
