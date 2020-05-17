TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes open on I-10 West near Essen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a nasty accident on I-10 West near Essen Lane.

Around 10: 15 a.m. authorities were on scene in reference to a car accident that left one person critically injured.

The accident caused major congestion and I-10 West to close from Essen to Siegen Lane.

The injured person was transported to a nearby hospital. No other injuries were reported.

After two hours of being closed all lanes are now open.

The 2 right lanes are blocked on I-10 West at Essen Lane due to an accident. Congestion is approaching Bluebonnet Blvd. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 16, 2020

I-10 West is now closed at Essen Lane due to an accident. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Congestion continues to approach Bluebonnet Blvd. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 16, 2020

I-10 West is now closed at Siegen Lane due to an accident at Essen Lane. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Congestion is 1 mile in length. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 16, 2020

I-10 West remains closed at Siegen Lane due to an accident at Essen Lane. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Congestion is 3 miles in length. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 16, 2020

The exit ramp from I-10 West to College Drive is partially blocked for vehicle recovery efforts. Congestion is minimal at this time. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 16, 2020

All lanes are open on I-10 West at College Drive. There is no congestion. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 16, 2020