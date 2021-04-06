TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes open following I-10 West closure

UPDATE: All lanes are open on I-10 West at the I-10/I-110 split.

BATON ROUGE - I-10 West is closed at the I-10/I-110 split due to an accident.

Westbound delays begin at the Dalrymple exit.

The interstate is closed indefinitely at this time. Check back for more updates.

Tweets by wbrztraffic