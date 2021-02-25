63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Traffic Update: All lanes open along I-110 South at Plank Road

2 hours 18 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, February 25 2021 Feb 25, 2021 February 25, 2021 6:06 AM February 25, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Generic image of traffic jam.

BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a crash has been cleared from I-110 SB near Plank Rd/N 22nd St/ Memorial Stadium/Exit 2B on Thursday (Feb. 25) morning.

Now that the wreck has been removed from the roadway, I-110 South at Plank Road has been reopened following a brief closure. 

The crash was initially reported around 5:30 a.m. and cleared shortly before 6:30 a.m. Area traffic is described as "stop-and-go" from Chippewa St/Exit 3A.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days