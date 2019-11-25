Traffic stop leads to seizure of illegal drugs and arrest

Treyvion Spooner

BATON ROUGE –Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they pulled a man over for running a stop sign and found large amounts of drugs in his vehicle and underwear.

According to a police report, two officers were patrolling a neighborhood off North Acadian Thruway when they spotted a red Toyota speed past a stop sign.

Police say the driver was Treyvion Spooner and upon pulling him over, they noticed two bottles of Promethazine and over $4,000 of cash in his car.

Their suspicions piqued, police searched Spooner’s car and reported finding the following drugs: 1.4 grams of meth, 1.3 grams of heroin, 37 dosage units of Alprazolam, 15.5 dosage units of hydrocodone, and 12 dosage units of oxycodone.

Spooner was brought to a police station where his person was searched, and 8.1 grams of marijuana were discovered in his underwear.

Spooner was processed and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of possession and obstruction of justice.