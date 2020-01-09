Traffic stop in Port Allen leads to human trafficking arrest

PORT ALLEN - A traffic stop in West Baton Rouge Parish lead to the rescue of a 22-year-old woman and a human sex trafficking arrest Wednesday morning.

State Police say they pulled over 44-year-old Ruben Guadarrama Delgado of California around 7:30 a.m. on I-10 near Port Allen. Troopers became suspicious of Delgado after speaking with the female passenger. Investigators with the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit learned the passenger was coerced into traveling with Delgado.

Delgado is booked into West Baton Rouge Parish Jail on Human Trafficking, False Imprisonment and Improper Lane Usage charges.