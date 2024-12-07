51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Traffic snarled on I-110 North just past the governor's mansion; no injuries reported

Saturday, December 07 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — An overturned truck on Interstate 110 northbound is slowing traffic through the area.

Vehicles are backed while trying to get past the site on I-110 north near North 22nd Street, just past the governor's mansion.

There have been no reports of injuries.

