Traffic should be expected during 60-day I-10 project

PORT ALLEN - Thirty-year-old sections of I-10 will be replaced in a two-month construction project set to start Friday, the DOTD announced Wednesday afternoon.

Asphalt will be replaced between the I-10 exit at La. 415 in West Baton Rouge and the Iberville Parish line, about half-way through the thickly forested median between east and westbound lanes. The asphalt was originally put down in the 1980s.

Lane closures will begin Friday at 6:30 p.m. Only one lane might be open in each direction through the weekend. Monday, weeknight overnight closures begin. Weeknight closures will be from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Construction crews will not work or close lanes on Labor Day or home football weekends for LSU or Southern University.