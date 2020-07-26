80°
Latest Weather Blog
TRAFFIC: Officials close section of Airline Highway due to multiple vehicle crash
ASCENSION PARISH - According to authorities, Airline Highway is closed due to a multiple vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.
Around 3:15 p.m. the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on Airline Highway near Perkins Road.
Four people were transported to the hospital. Two kids received injuries, but are in stable condition.
Details are limited. This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Twenty thousand COVID-19 tests still available in surge testing program
-
SU, GBR Food Bank partners to feed hundreds of families in capital...
-
WATCH: Security camera captures couple shot at by car burglars
-
Enhanced unemployment expires, many remain jobless amid pandemic
-
2MAD: YMCA, Exxon Mobil to provide free swimming lessons for children in...