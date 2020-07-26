80°
TRAFFIC: Officials close section of Airline Highway due to multiple vehicle crash

Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

ASCENSION PARISH - According to authorities, Airline Highway is closed due to a multiple vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m. the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on Airline Highway near Perkins Road. 

Four people were transported to the hospital. Two kids received injuries, but are in stable condition. 

Details are limited. This is a developing story. 

