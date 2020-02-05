TRAFFIC MESS: I-10 East closed near Henderson due to 18-wheeler crash

HENDERSON - I-10 East is closed near Henderson because of an 18-wheeler crash.

According to KATC, the closure began at 5:30 p.m. Officials say emergency crews are clearing at least 30 gallons of oil that spilled onto the roadway.

Two barrier walls were also damaged in the crash. Crews are working repair them.