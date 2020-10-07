71°
Traffic incident on Mississippi River Bridge causes brief slowdown

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday morning, a traffic incident on the Mississippi River Bridge caused lane closures and slight congestion. 

The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. and involved a disabled vehicle that blocked the right lane of I-10 WB at LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153. 

2une In's Ashley Fruge will update viewers on this incident and other traffic conditions throughout the morning.

Click here to watch live traffic reports and more on 2une In and follow @WBRZTraffic on witter for traffic conditions throughout the day. 

