Traffic incident on Mississippi River Bridge causes brief slowdown

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday morning, a traffic incident on the Mississippi River Bridge caused lane closures and slight congestion.

The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. and involved a disabled vehicle that blocked the right lane of I-10 WB at LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153.

2une In's Ashley Fruge will update viewers on this incident and other traffic conditions throughout the morning.

