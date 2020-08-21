69°
TRAFFIC: I-10 West closed due to vehicle on fire
BATON ROUGE - I-10 West is closed due to a vehicle being on fire.
According to DOTD, I-10 West is closed at Mile Marker 119 (Atchafalaya Basin Bridge).
Traffic has reached two miles.
Motorist are advised to use US 190 an alternate route.
