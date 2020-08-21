69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TRAFFIC: I-10 West closed due to vehicle on fire

18 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, August 21 2020 Aug 21, 2020 August 21, 2020 6:33 AM August 21, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ News
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - I-10 West is closed due to a vehicle being on fire.

According to DOTD, I-10 West is closed at Mile Marker 119 (Atchafalaya Basin Bridge).

Traffic has reached two miles. 

Motorist are advised to use US 190 an alternate route.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days