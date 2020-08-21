78°
TRAFFIC: I-10 East now open with four mile delay

Friday, August 21 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE -

UPDATE: Crash now clear past Highland. I-10 E now open, four mile delay.

**********

I-10 East is closed past LA 42 (Highland Rd) due to a Friday morning accident.

Around 5:15 a.m. authorities responded to a crash on I-10 East near Highland Rd/LA-42/Exit 166. Due to the accident part of the interstate has been closed down.

DOTD is advising motorists to take an alternate route.

