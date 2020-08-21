TRAFFIC: I-10 East now open with four mile delay

BATON ROUGE -

UPDATE: Crash now clear past Highland. I-10 E now open, four mile delay.

All lanes are now open on I-10 East past LA 42 (Highland Road). Traffic congestion is approximately four miles. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) August 21, 2020

I-10 East is closed past LA 42 (Highland Rd) due to a Friday morning accident.

Around 5:15 a.m. authorities responded to a crash on I-10 East near Highland Rd/LA-42/Exit 166. Due to the accident part of the interstate has been closed down.

DOTD is advising motorists to take an alternate route.