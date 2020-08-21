69°
Latest Weather Blog
TRAFFIC: I-10 East now open with four mile delay
BATON ROUGE -
UPDATE: Crash now clear past Highland. I-10 E now open, four mile delay.
All lanes are now open on I-10 East past LA 42 (Highland Road). Traffic congestion is approximately four miles.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) August 21, 2020
**********
I-10 East is closed past LA 42 (Highland Rd) due to a Friday morning accident.
Around 5:15 a.m. authorities responded to a crash on I-10 East near Highland Rd/LA-42/Exit 166. Due to the accident part of the interstate has been closed down.
DOTD is advising motorists to take an alternate route.
I-10 East is closed past LA 42 (Highland Road) due to an accident. Traffic congestion is approaching Highland Road. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) August 21, 2020
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bridge Center for Hope on schedule to open late fall 2020
-
Free COVID-19 testing now being offered on LSU's campus
-
'Think about other people,' Baton Rouge district court judge recounts COVID-19 battle
-
Man with extensive criminal past allegedly murders girlfriend while on bond for...
-
LSU Gym gets one of their best back as a coach
Sports Video
-
LSU Gym gets one of their best back as a coach
-
Ty Montgomery talks about challenges without preseason games; watch full interview here
-
Malcolm Jenkins believes team corners are the best he's played with; Full...
-
WATCH: Saints go through 3rd fully padded practice on Thursday
-
Michael Thomas breaks down Saints impressive defense; Watch full interviwe here