Traffic citation scam alert

By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says scammers are behind a scheme that involves traffic citations, and officials are warning Louisiana residents not to fall for the trick.

If you receive a text message like the one below, you should NOT open any links or files within it because the message is NOT from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, it’s a scam.

If you receive a message like the one below, you should contact the WBR Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (225) 382-5200.  

