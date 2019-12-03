Traffic citation scam alert

WEST BATON ROUGE - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says scammers are behind a scheme that involves traffic citations, and officials are warning Louisiana residents not to fall for the trick.

If you receive a text message like the one below, you should NOT open any links or files within it because the message is NOT from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, it’s a scam.

If you receive a message like the one below, you should contact the WBR Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (225) 382-5200.