Traffic backed up to Port Allen due to jackknifed semi near I-10/I-12 split

BATON ROUGE - Traffic is backed up to Port Allen due to a jackknifed semi-truck on Interstate 10 at the Interstate 12 split.

At 1:30 p.m., three lanes were blocked eastbound. At 2:25 p.m., traffic was backed up to LA 415.

No information about the wreck has been released.