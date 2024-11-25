75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Traffic backed up to Port Allen due to jackknifed semi near I-10/I-12 split

Monday, November 25 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Traffic is backed up to Port Allen due to a jackknifed semi-truck on Interstate 10 at the Interstate 12 split. 

At 1:30 p.m., three lanes were blocked eastbound. At 2:25 p.m., traffic was backed up to LA 415. 

No information about the wreck has been released. 

